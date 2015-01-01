Abstract

In this Double Take video from the New England Journal of Medicine, Drs. Franklin Cosey-Gay, Sonya Mathies Dinizulu, Selwyn O. Rogers, Jr., and Bradley Stolbach (University of Chicago) meet with members of REACT (Recovery Empowerment after Community Trauma) to discuss continuous traumatic stress from community violence in terms of its effects on health, its root causes, and how medical providers can better support survivors of violence. They also discuss ways in which the medical community can work toward prevention of community violence and strengthen patient advocacy outside the hospital.

Language: en