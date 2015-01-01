SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Biggs L, Cosey-Gay F, Dinizulu SM, Harper D, King J, Mitchell A, Pines M, Rogers SOJ, Stolbach B. New Engl. J. Med. 2023; 389(20): e40.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Massachusetts Medical Society)

DOI

10.1056/NEJMp2310060

PMID

37966284

Abstract

In this Double Take video from the New England Journal of Medicine, Drs. Franklin Cosey-Gay, Sonya Mathies Dinizulu, Selwyn O. Rogers, Jr., and Bradley Stolbach (University of Chicago) meet with members of REACT (Recovery Empowerment after Community Trauma) to discuss continuous traumatic stress from community violence in terms of its effects on health, its root causes, and how medical providers can better support survivors of violence. They also discuss ways in which the medical community can work toward prevention of community violence and strengthen patient advocacy outside the hospital.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Firearms; *Wounds, Gunshot/prevention & control; Violence/prevention & control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print