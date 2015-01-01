Abstract

We propose a switchable privacy display with liquid crystals for co-driver displays (CDDs) in vehicles. The display minimizes driver distraction while allowing the co-driver to enjoy infotainment content. By combining electrically controllable birefringence (ECB) and hybrid-aligned nematic (HAN) cells, we control the viewing angle of the display. Our device achieves an operating angle of 30°, effectively blocking the driver's view while providing a wide viewing angle for the co-driver. It maintains excellent transmittance properties in privacy and public modes, with symmetric luminance characteristics. The versatility of the proposed display extends to various technologies like LCDs, OLEDs, and micro-LEDs. This switchable privacy display has the potential to enhance driver safety and infotainment experiences in vehicles.

