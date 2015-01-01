Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To quantify and compare injury incidence between national-level, adolescent and regional-level, senior, male basketball players competing in Serbia overall and according to injury mechanism (contact, non-contact, or overuse), exposure setting (training or games), and history (new or recurrent).



METHODS: A total of 218 male basketball players from 19 teams (106 senior and 112 adolescent players) volunteered to participate in the study. Descriptive data regarding game and training injury incidence were gathered across all players and reported per 10,000 athlete-exposures (AE) with 95% confidence intervals.



RESULTS: Overall, 26 injuries were reported across 52,509 AE. Ankle (n = 10, incidence rate [IR] = 1.90 [0.97, 3.40]) and knee injuries (n = 8, IR = 1.52 [0.71, 2.89]) accounted for 69% of all reported injuries, with only 1-2 injuries documented for other body regions. Ankle injuries were attributed to contact (60%, IR = 1.14 [0.46, 2.38]) or non-contact mechanisms (40%, IR = 0.76 [0.24, 1.84]). Most knee injuries occurred due to overuse (50%, IR = 0.76 [0.24, 1.84]) or non-contact mechanisms (38%, IR = 0.57 [0.15, 1.56]). Comparisons according to exposure setting revealed significantly higher knee (incidence rate ratio [IRR] = 9.95 [1.85, 53.41], p = 0.004) and ankle (IRR = 39.79 [7.94, 384.67], p < 0.001) injuries per 10,000 AE during games compared to training. Recurrent injuries were most prominent in the ankle (30% of all ankle injuries, p = 0.11). Total contact (p = 0.04), non-contact (p = 0.04), and recurrent IR (p = 0.005), were significantly higher in senior than adolescent players.



CONCLUSION: The players examined were most susceptible to ankle and knee injuries, particularly during games compared to training. Ankle injuries were mostly attributed to player contact, while knee injuries were mostly attributed to overuse and non-contact mechanisms. Senior players were at a greater risk of sustaining contact, non-contact and recurrent injuries than adolescent players.

Language: en