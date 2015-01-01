Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The opioid crisis in the United States continues essentially unabated, fueled by fentanyl contamination of the heroin supply and resulting in 79,770 reported opioid-involved overdose deaths in the calendar year 2022. To prevent another such crisis emerging, it is necessary to fully identify its root causes.



METHODS: Despite the well-recognized role the pharmaceutical industry played in facilitating the crisis via the aggressive marketing of prescription opioids, several other less appreciated but perhaps more influential factors were also contributors, and the overall goal of this review is to ensure that these are not be lost to history in a concerted effort to blame opioid manufacturers and distributors. Presented is a historical review of research and regulatory documents beginning with the loosening of opioid prescription for chronic pain through current thought and practice today. Beginning with a necessary decoupling of the current opioid crisis from the increased use of opioids to treat chronic pain, this review will examine these contributing factors.



RESULTS: Clinical concerns about under- or untreated pain, practice guidelines from standard-setting organizations and government entities, and a health system-wide move away from specialty interdisciplinary pain programs together set the stage for an over-reliance on opioids in chronic pain care.



CONCLUSIONS: This review reminds the health care community that despite the deep pockets of the pharmaceutical industry and highly the organized efforts of the drug cartels, additional self-reflection is warranted to fully understand the true root causes of the current epidemic and ways to prevent similar epidemics in the future.

