Deo VS, Bhullar MK, Gilson TP, Flannery DJ, Fulton SE. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37964569
BACKGROUND: During the ongoing opioid epidemic, Cuyahoga County (second largest in Ohio) reported overdose mortality rates (54/per 100,000) higher than the national average. Prior research demonstrates that people who use drugs often use alone but there is minimal research on people who died of overdose while using alone. The objective of this study is to examine sociodemographic, toxicologic, and injury characteristics, and emergency medical response to overdose decedents who died using drugs alone.
Language: en
|
harm reduction; analogs; illicitly manufactured fentanyl; Unintentional overdose death; using alone