Petelin DS, Volel' BA. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2023; 123(10): 33-41.

Современные подходы к диагностике и терапии монополярной депрессии

(Copyright © 2023, Media Sphera)

10.17116/jnevro202312310133

37966437

Unipolar depression is one of the most significant biomedical problems, which is associated with its high prevalence, a pronounced negative impact on the level of work capacity of the population, worsening of the course of most somatic and neurological diseases, and suicide risk. This review presents current data on approaches to the diagnosis of monopolar depression, both classical (clinical and psychometric) and using modern technologies. The existing approaches to the therapy of monopolar depression - psychopharmacologic, psychotherapeutic, and non-drug biological approaches - are discussed. The advantages of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor sertraline are presented, and its use as a first-line drug is justified.

Монополярная депрессия относится к наиболее значимым медико-биологическим проблемам, что связано с ее широкой распространенностью, выраженным негативным влиянием на уровень трудоспособности населения, ухудшением течения большинства соматических и неврологических заболеваний, а также с суицидальным риском. В настоящем обзоре представлены современные данные о подходах к диагностике монополярной депрессии как классических (клинических и психометрических), так и с применением современных технологий. Обсуждаются существующие подходы к терапии монополярной депрессии -- психофармакологические, психотерапевтические, нелекарственные биологические. Представлены преимущества селективного ингибитора обратного захвата серотонина сертралина, обосновано его применение в качестве препарата первой линии.


Humans; depression; psychotherapy; *Depression; *Depressive Disorder/diagnosis/drug therapy; non-drug biological therapies; Psychometrics; selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors; Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors/therapeutic use; sertraline; Sertraline

