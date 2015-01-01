|
Petelin DS, Volel' BA. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2023; 123(10): 33-41.
Современные подходы к диагностике и терапии монополярной депрессии
(Copyright © 2023, Media Sphera)
37966437
Unipolar depression is one of the most significant biomedical problems, which is associated with its high prevalence, a pronounced negative impact on the level of work capacity of the population, worsening of the course of most somatic and neurological diseases, and suicide risk. This review presents current data on approaches to the diagnosis of monopolar depression, both classical (clinical and psychometric) and using modern technologies. The existing approaches to the therapy of monopolar depression - psychopharmacologic, psychotherapeutic, and non-drug biological approaches - are discussed. The advantages of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor sertraline are presented, and its use as a first-line drug is justified.
Language: ru
Humans; depression; psychotherapy; *Depression; *Depressive Disorder/diagnosis/drug therapy; non-drug biological therapies; Psychometrics; selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors; Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors/therapeutic use; sertraline; Sertraline