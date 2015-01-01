Abstract

PURPOSE: This case report aims to describe a rare manifestation of isolated hypoglossal nerve palsy (HNP) resulting from organophosphate poisoning (OP), specifically organophosphate- induced delayed neuropathy (OPIDN). The primary objective of this case report is to highlight this unusual manifestation and discuss its potential underlying mechanisms, emphasizing the importance of timely diagnosis and appropriate management. CASE REPORT: A 31-year-old male with a history of consuming a commercial chlorpyrifos formulation presented with acute organophosphate poisoning symptoms that improved with appropriate treatment. However, two weeks later, the patient developed neurological deficits (numbness and weakness spreading from the plantar region to the upper limbs) involving the hypoglossal nerve, manifesting as left-sided tongue deviation, fasciculation, and atrophy, resulting in speech and swallowing difficulties. A comprehensive workup ruled out other potential causes of HNP, supporting the link between OPIDN and isolated HNP. Despite regaining limb strength, the patient's speech and swallowing issues persisted, prompting a follow-up visit to our hospital for further management and rehabilitation.



CONCLUSION: This case report highlights a unique manifestation of OPIDN, resulting in isolated HNP, a rare phenomenon. The correlation between exposure to chlorpyrifos, acute organophosphate poisoning, and delayed onset of HNP suggests a causative relationship. Prompt diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and timely speech and swallowing rehabilitation are vital for optimizing outcomes in such cases. Further research is needed to understand the mechanisms underlying this selective vulnerability of OPIDN and to develop targeted interventions.

Language: en