SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

von Hammerstein C, Billieux J. Addict. Behav. 2023; 149: e107910.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.addbeh.2023.107910

PMID

37972423

Abstract

Chemsex is the intentional use of substances in sexualized settings among men who have sex with men. An increasing public health issue, chemsex has estimated prevalence rates of 3% to 29% in men who have sex with men. Known risks of chemsex include higher exposure to HIV and other STIs, addiction, and cardiovascular problems. Recent research has also shown that chemsexers are prone to depression, anxiety, psychotic experiences, and cognitive impairment. Our commentary highlights the discrepancy between the public health burden associated with risky chemsex practices and the research gap in this domain. We warn against the simplistic application to chemsex of existing theoretical concepts or therapeutic strategies that work for addictions and at-risk sexual behaviours. Such an approach neglects the unique features of this emerging phenomenon, which mainly affects stigmatized minorities.


Language: en

Keywords

Harm reduction; Chemsex; Men who have sex with men

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print