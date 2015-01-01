|
Westcott JB, Fullen MC, Tomlin CC, Eikenberg K, Delaughter PM, Breedlove Mize MC, Shannonhouse LR. Aging Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37970795
OBJECTIVES: Late-life suicide is a public health concern, yet many older adults do not have access to traditional mental health services. The present study sought to explore how suicide intervention is integrated into home-delivered meal (HDM) contexts following volunteer training in an evidence-based suicide first responder program.
suicide prevention; home-delivered meals; Late life suicide; nutrition services