Westcott JB, Fullen MC, Tomlin CC, Eikenberg K, Delaughter PM, Breedlove Mize MC, Shannonhouse LR. Aging Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1080/13607863.2023.2282681

37970795

OBJECTIVES: Late-life suicide is a public health concern, yet many older adults do not have access to traditional mental health services. The present study sought to explore how suicide intervention is integrated into home-delivered meal (HDM) contexts following volunteer training in an evidence-based suicide first responder program.

METHODS: Using phenomenological inquiry, we examined the experiences of 20 HDM volunteers trained in ASIST.

RESULTS: Three primary themes emerged: (a) Logistics influencing integration of Suicide Intervention into HDM Systems, describing HDM program logistics; (b) Intrapersonal Context, describing HDM volunteer characteristics influencing intervention utilization and HDM client concerns; and (c) Interpersonal Context, describing HDM relationship characteristics that influenced intervention utilization.

CONCLUSION: HDM and other nutrition services have potential for addressing late life suicide, particularly when volunteers best equipped to address risk receive training and HDM policies reflect the needs of their clients. Implications for HDM services, as well as the Aging Services Network, are discussed.


suicide prevention; home-delivered meals; Late life suicide; nutrition services

