Citation
Kahler D, Chishimba S, Eisenberg JL, Goldberg AJ, Reed T. Am. J. Disaster Med. 2023; 18(1): 37-45.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Disaster Medicine, Publisher Weston Medical Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37970698
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Active shooter events are horrific, unfortunate realities in American hospitals. Protecting patients and staff in an active shooter event is made more difficult in the cases of critically ill and otherwise immobile patients. Previous work has proposed theoretical mitigation strategies for active shooter events. This study assesses American hospitals' current, active preparedness plans.
Keywords
Humans; United States; Surveys and Questionnaires; Emergency Service, Hospital; Hospitals; *Disaster Planning; Critical Illness