Abstract

BACKGROUND: We describe progress in the control of deaths on-the-job due to fatal occupational injury in North Carolina over the period 1978-2017.



METHODS: Forty years of information on fatal occupational injuries in North Carolina has been assembled from medical examiners' reports and death certificates, supplemented by newspaper and police reports. Cases were defined as unintentional fatal occupational injuries among adults. Annual estimates of the population at risk were derived from US Census data, and rates were quantified using Poisson regression methods.



RESULTS: There were 4434 eligible deaths. The unintentional fatal occupational injury rate at the beginning of the study period was more than threefold the rate at the end of the study. The fatal occupational injury rate among men declined from 9.6 per 100,000 worker-years in the period 1978-1982 to 3.1 per 100,000 worker-years in the period 2013-2017. The fatal occupational injury rate among women declined from 0.3 per 100,000 worker-years in the period 1978-1981 to 0.1 per 100,000 worker-years in the period 2013-2017. Declines in rates were observed for young adults as well as older workers and were observed across all major industry categories. Average annual declines in rates were greatest in those industries and occupations that had the highest fatal injury rates at the start of the study period.



CONCLUSIONS: The substantial decline in fatal injury rates underscores the importance of injury prevention and demonstrates the ability to make meaningful reductions in unintentional fatal injury.

