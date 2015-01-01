|
Schölin L, Knipe D, Bandara P, Eddleston M, Sethi A. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2249.
37968702
Abstract
Pesticide self-poisoning is a public health problem mostly affecting low- and middle-income countries. In Sri Lanka, India and China suicide rates have reduced among young people, particularly females, following highly hazardous pesticides (HHP) bans. This success story requires attention to encourage more research on differential effects of HHP bans.
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Prevention; Suicide; Developing Countries; Agriculture; Sri Lanka; *Pesticides; *Suicide; *Poisoning/epidemiology/prevention & control; Bans; Pesticide; Self-poisoning