SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schölin L, Knipe D, Bandara P, Eddleston M, Sethi A. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2249.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-023-17071-y

PMID

37968702

Abstract

Pesticide self-poisoning is a public health problem mostly affecting low- and middle-income countries. In Sri Lanka, India and China suicide rates have reduced among young people, particularly females, following highly hazardous pesticides (HHP) bans. This success story requires attention to encourage more research on differential effects of HHP bans.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Humans; Female; Prevention; Suicide; Developing Countries; Agriculture; Sri Lanka; *Pesticides; *Suicide; *Poisoning/epidemiology/prevention & control; Bans; Pesticide; Self-poisoning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print