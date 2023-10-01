Abstract

PURPOSE: Minimal data exist on brain injury in patients with exertional heatstroke (EHS) in developing country. In this study, we explored the risk factors for brain injury induced by EHS 90-day after onset.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of patients with EHS was conducted in the intensive care unit of the General Hospital of Southern Theater Command in China from April 2014 to June 2019. Patients were divided into non-brain injury (fully recovered) and brain injury groups (comprising deceased patients or those with neurological sequelae). The brain injury group was further subdivided into a death group and a sequela group for detailed analysis. Multivariable logistic regression was used to identify risk factors for brain injury after EHS and mortality risk factors for brain injury, and Kaplan-Meier survival curve was used to evaluate the effect of the neurological dysfunction on survival.



RESULTS: Out of the 147 EHS patients, 117 were enrolled, of which 96 recovered, 13 (11.1 %) died, and 8 (6.8 %) experienced neurological sequelae. Statistically significant differences were found between non-brain injury and brain injury groups in age, hypotension, duration of consciousness disorders, time to drop core body temperature below 38.5°C, lymphocyte counts, platelet counts, procalcitonin, alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, creatinine, cystatin C, coagulation parameters, international normalized ratio, acute physiology and chronic health evaluation II scores, sequential organ failure assessment (SOFA) scores, and Glasgow coma scale scores (all p < 0.05). Multivariate logistic regression showed that age (OR = 1.090, 95 % CI: 1.02 - 1.17, p = 0.008), time to drop core temperature (OR = 8.223, 95 % CI: 2.30 - 29.40, p = 0.001), and SOFA scores (OR = 1.676, 95 % CI: 1.29 - 2.18, p < 0.001) are independent risk factors for brain injury induced by EHS. The Kaplan-Meier curves suggest significantly prolonged survival (p < 0.001) in patients with early Glasgow coma scale score > 8 and duration of consciousness disorders ≤ 24 h.



CONCLUSIONS: Advanced age, delayed cooling, and higher SOFA scores significantly increase the risk of brain injury post-EHS. These findings underscore the importance of rapid cooling and early assessment of organ failure to improve outcomes in EHS patients.

