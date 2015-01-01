|
Leite JCS, Albuquerque GA. Cien. Saude Colet. 2023; 28(11): 3247-3258.
A Estratégia Saúde da Família e o enfrentamento à violência contra crianças e adolescentes: revisão integrativa
37971007
The scope of this study was to highlight what has been discussed about addressing violence against children and adolescents in the context of the Family Health Strategy in the scientific literature. It involved an integrative review of the literature, conducted in the Medical Literature Analysis and Retrieval System Online (Medline), Latin American and Caribbean Literature on Health Sciences (LILACS), Web of Science and American Psychological Association (PsycINFO) databases. In the survey, the controlled descriptors in Health Sciences (DeCS) and the Medical Subject Headings (MeSH) were used, including domestic violence, child abuse, educational technology and primary health care for DeCS and MeSH. A total of 2,403 results were obtained, with the application of the inclusion and exclusion criteria, and 15 articles were analyzed. Violence has been seen as a public health problem, being identified as a sensitive problem in PHC. Despite the identification of cases of violence against children and adolescents in the FHS, the lack of preparedness of professionals and the fragility in the coping network prejudice the adequate care for this public. Thus, there is a need to strengthen the network available and encourage the capacity building and training of professionals working in PHC.
Language: pt