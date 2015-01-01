Abstract

The scope of this study was to highlight what has been discussed about addressing violence against children and adolescents in the context of the Family Health Strategy in the scientific literature. It involved an integrative review of the literature, conducted in the Medical Literature Analysis and Retrieval System Online (Medline), Latin American and Caribbean Literature on Health Sciences (LILACS), Web of Science and American Psychological Association (PsycINFO) databases. In the survey, the controlled descriptors in Health Sciences (DeCS) and the Medical Subject Headings (MeSH) were used, including domestic violence, child abuse, educational technology and primary health care for DeCS and MeSH. A total of 2,403 results were obtained, with the application of the inclusion and exclusion criteria, and 15 articles were analyzed. Violence has been seen as a public health problem, being identified as a sensitive problem in PHC. Despite the identification of cases of violence against children and adolescents in the FHS, the lack of preparedness of professionals and the fragility in the coping network prejudice the adequate care for this public. Thus, there is a need to strengthen the network available and encourage the capacity building and training of professionals working in PHC.



===



Objetivou-se evidenciar na literatura científica o que se foi discutido sobre o enfrentamento à violência contra crianças e adolescentes no âmbito da Estratégia Saúde da Família. Trata-se de uma revisão integrativa da literatura, realizada nas bases de dados Medical Literatute Analysisand Retrieval System Online (Medline), Literatura Latino-americana e do Caribe em Ciências da Saúde (LILACS), Web of Science e American Psychological Association (PsycINFO) e nestas, utilizaram-se os descritores controlados em Ciências da Saúde (DeCs) e do Medical Subject Headings (MeSH), sendo estes: "domestic violence", "child abuse", "educational technology", "primary health care" para DeCs e MeSh. Obteve-se um total de 2.403 resultados, com aplicação dos critérios de inclusão e exclusão foram analisados 15 artigos. A violência é vista como um problema de saúde pública, sendo identificada como um problema sensível a APS. Apesar da identificação de casos de violência contra crianças e adolescentes na ESF, o despreparo dos profissionais e a fragilidade na rede de enfrentamento fragmentam a assistência adequada a este público. Assim, há necessidade de fortalecimento da rede disponibilizada e incentivo a capacitação e formação dos profissionais atuantes na APS.

Language: pt