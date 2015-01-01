Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common psychiatric disorder and is associated with an increased risk of suicidal behavior, especially in females. The differences in the presentation of ADHD in females, factors contributing to suicidality and the effects of therapeutic interventions are presented in this review to highlight the relationship between ADHD and suicidality and self-harm behavior. RECENT FINDINGS: Impulsivity, an inherent symptom of ADHD, commonly acts as a risk factor of suicidality and is associated with both suicidal behavior and nonsuicidal self-injury. The combined subtype of ADHD, which typically is characterized by significant impulsivity, is linked with the highest vulnerability to suicide attempts. Female gender, lower educational attainment, comorbid substance abuse, a history of depression, and experience of childhood maltreatment were singled out as distinct factors that were independently linked to lifetime suicide attempts. SUMMARY: The association of the ADHD and suicidality is gaining an increasing interest in recent years. Active suicide prevention is required in this population and it is crucial for clinicians and researchers to have access to the most current information in this field.

