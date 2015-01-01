Abstract

PURPOSE: The main purpose of the study was to assess university students' mental health and identify factors associated with the risk of suicidal thoughts, plans, and attempts during coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and distance learning. RECENT FINDINGS: The study was conducted in spring 2021 and comprised 10 760 Polish students. The survey employed modified versions of the C-SSRS, CIDI, WHO-5, GAD-7, the PTSD checklist for DSM-5 and CAGE-AID Questionnaire and included questions about panic attacks, COVID-19-related information and sociodemographic characteristics. The correlates of suicidality were examined using a series of logistic regression analyses. Almost 40% students experienced any suicidal thoughts and/or behaviours in the previous month: passive ideations only (15.8%), active ideations only (7.1%), plans without attempts (15%), and attempts (1.4%). Following variables were related to the increased risk for suicide attempts: severe anxiety [odds ratio (OR) = 11.39; 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.44-90.26], panic attacks (OR = 3.21; 95% CI: 1.75-5.91), and COVID-19 hospitalisation (OR = 11.04; 95% CI: 1.17-104.59). Major depression was associated with passive and active ideations, suicide plans, but not with attempts (OR = 1.37; 95% CI: 0.45-4.13). SUMMARY: University students present a high level of adverse mental health and increased risk of STBs during COVID-19 pandemic. A suicide prevention program tailored to this population is needed during and after the pandemic.

Language: en