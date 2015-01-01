|
Citation
|
Robert C. Curr. Opin. Psychol. 2023; 54: e101721.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37972524
|
Abstract
|
A correlation between positive humor and job satisfaction was established in an earlier meta-analysis (Mesmer-Magnus et al., 2012) [1] and appears to be replicated in more recent work. However, the relationship between humor and job satisfaction is more complex and nuanced than the straightforward contention that positive humor = good/negative humor = bad would imply. To expand on this idea, I review recent literature bearing on the relationship between humor and job satisfaction, including a) a broader set of criterion variables; b) relationships with negative forms of humor (e.g., aggressive); c) evidence for mediating and moderating processes in the humor-job satisfaction relationship; and d) issues related to causality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Affect; Affiliative humor; Aggressive humor; Humor; Job satisfaction; LMX; Supervisor humor