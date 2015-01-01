SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Evans JB. Curr. Opin. Psychol. 2023; 54: e101719.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.copsyc.2023.101719

37972525

This article reviews the literature on gender and humor, including differences in humor production and outcomes. Differences in the quantity and type of humor generally correspond with gender stereotypes, and these stereotypes significantly moderate the outcomes of humor use. Regarding humor production, consistent with cultural expectations, men tend to use all types of humor styles more than women, with a greater tendency towards aggressive humor. Regarding humor outcomes, rewards and punishments are not universally given to one gender. Rewards are more likely to be given to those who adhere to stereotypes or subvert expectations in a positive manner, whereas humor that violates expectations in a negative manner is punished.


Language: en

Gender; Humor; Sexism; Stereotypes

