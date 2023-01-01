|
Ye Z, Rudolph KD. Dev. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
37971823
Theory and research highlight the mismatch between puberty-associated challenges and personal coping resources among youth with early actual or perceived pubertal timing. This study (N = 167; M(age) = 12.41 years; 51.5% female; 77.8% White American) examined whether coping resources provided by mothers (maternal socialization of coping) exert protective or exacerbating effects on risk for depression among early-maturing youth.
Language: en