Abstract

During the COVID-19 pandemic, precautionary guidelines to shut down non-essential services had an impact on the pattern of hospital trauma admissions. We compared the trauma cases handled in our hospital from 24th March 2020 to 30th November 2020 during the restricted movement period with statistics from 2019.



The objectives of this study is to assess the prevalence of trauma during lockdown and restricted movement phase of COVID-19 pandemic and to analyze the epidemiology factor associated with trauma in pre COVID-19 and COVID-19 era in a tertiary care hospital of National importance in central India.



This retrospective record-based study was done to analyze the profile of injured trauma patients presented to trauma and emergency center of tertiary care center of national importance from March 24 to June 30, 2020 (lockdown phase) and 1st July to 30th November (post-lockdown phase) of 2020.



RESULTS were compared with data from the year 2019.



Total 621 trauma patients were managed during various restricted phases of the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020 - November 2020). Out of which 128 admissions were in the strict lockdown phase (March-May 2020) while 493 presented after lockdown during the restricted movement phase. Both during and after a strict lockdown, road traffic accidents are significantly reduced. In contrast, assaults and household injuries were significantly higher. During the post-lockdown phase of 2020, self-falls increased significantly in both phases compared to the year 2019. There was a significant decrease in trauma admissions in lockdown phase due to decreased vehicular accident but increase in household injury due increased activities inside home. To determine the readiness to deal with future situations similar to these, we look at the behavioral changes in our patient population during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en