Abstract

Childhood injuries are a major public health challenge in India and globally.



This systematic review was conducted to understand the burden and spectrum of childhood injuries, with a focus on unintentional injuries, among children 5-14 years of age and to suggest approaches to prevention that can be adopted in the Indian context. This systematic review was conducted with the standard approach and use of keywords. A total of 33 studies which were found to be relevant were analyzed.



Road traffic accidents (RTAs) contribute to nearly 85% of all unintentional injuries and related deaths and 90% of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost in developing countries. Poor traffic regulation, heavy traffic load, and poor skill of identifying the dangerous road crossing sites make the children's age group vulnerable and prone to RTA. Children with poor skill of identification and response to dangerous road crossing sites, along with heavy unregulated traffic were found to be the major reasons for such accidents and make this age group more vulnerable. Public health-based prevention approaches need to be based upon legislation, regulation, and enforcement, as well as environmental modification, education and skill development, emergency medical care using levels of prevention, and principles of targeted prevention to effectively address child health challenges.



Addressing child injuries should be a key component of all endeavors aimed at enhancing child mortality and morbidity rates, as well as the overall welfare of children, both at the national and global levels. It is imperative to prioritize policies focused on preventing unintentional injuries across all age groups, with particular attention to children.

