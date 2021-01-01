Abstract

BACKGROUND: This research aimed to evaluate the clinico-epidemiological profile and short-term outcomes of patients admitted to the emergency department of a tertiary hospital.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This prospective observational cross-sectional study was conducted between January 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, in the Emergency Department of a tertiary hospital. Patients of either gender of any age attending the emergency department with acute poisoning were included. These cases were analyzed for their epidemiological profiles, poisoning characteristics, and various clinical variables influencing patient outcomes.



RESULTS: Out of a total of 236 patients, 190 patients (80.5%) were aged more than 18 years. Comorbidities were present in 32 (13.5%) patients, and psychiatric illness was the most common comorbidity. The intention of poisoning was suicidal in 185 patients (78.4%) and accidental in 51 patients (21.6%). Organophosphate was the most common poisoning seen in 55 patients (23.3%), followed by drug ingestion seen in 44 patients (18.6%). Twenty-eight patients (11.8%) were transferred to the intensive care unit. Nineteen patients (8.1%) required mechanical ventilation. There were ten deaths (4.2%) in the study population. Aluminum phosphide poisoning was associated with the highest mortality rate, followed by organophosphate poisoning.



CONCLUSIONS: This study indicates that most poisoning cases involved young people, mainly males. Organophosphorus poisoning was one of the most common poisonings, followed by the ingestion of drugs in this part of the world. Aluminum phosphide had the highest fatality rate.

Language: en