|
Citation
|
Adeleke AI, Hlongwa M, Makhunga S, Ginindza TG. Inj. Epidemiol. 2023; 10(1): e58.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37968736
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Injuries remain one of the leading causes of death globally. These disproportionately affect young adults and are particularly prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Maxillofacial injuries (MI) pose significant challenges to public health systems. However, much remains unknown regarding the epidemiology and extent of the financial burden in resource-limited areas, such as SSA, further necessitating more research and support. This scoping review aims to investigate the mechanism, distribution, and financial impact of MI in adults aged ≥ 18 years in SSA. MAIN BODY: The scoping review was guided by the methodological frameworks of Arksey and O'Malley and Levac. An electronic literature search for English-published articles on maxillofacial injuries in adults ≥ 18 years was conducted in Scopus, Medline, PubMed, Science Direct, CINAHL, Health Source: Nursing/Academic Edition, and grey literature. The PRISMA chart was used to document database searches and screening outcomes while reporting was guided by PRISMA-ScR. The data extraction process revolved around the predefined study outcomes, which encompassed the study characteristics and epidemiological parameters. The review used a narrative approach to report findings and evaluate publication quality using the STROBE checklist. The database search yielded 8246 studies, of which 30 met the inclusion criteria. A total of 7317 participants were included, 79.3% of whom were males. The peak age range for incidence was between 18 and 40 years. Road traffic collision (RTC) was the leading cause of MI, 59% of which resulted from motorcycle collisions. Assault/interpersonal violence ranked as the second leading cause of MI. The mandible was MI's most frequently affected hard tissue, followed by the midface. Factors such as alcohol/illicit drug use, poor knowledge of traffic regulations, and non-observance of these regulations were associated with MI. In our study, the cost range for mandibular fractures was $200-$468.6, borne by victims and their families.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cost; Epidemiology; Risk factors; Maxillofacial injury/facial trauma; Sub-Saharan Africa