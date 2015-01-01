Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the utility of legacy demographic factors and ballistic injury mechanism relative to popular markers of socioeconomic status as prognostic indicators of 10-year mortality following hospital discharge in a young, healthy patient population with isolated orthopedic trauma injuries.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was performed to evaluate patients treated at an urban Level I trauma center from January 1, 2003, through December 31, 2016. Current Procedure Terminology (CPT) codes were used to identify upper and lower extremity fracture patients undergoing operative fixation. Exclusion criteria were selected to yield a patient population of isolated extremity trauma in young, otherwise healthy individuals between the ages of 18 and 65 years. Variables collected included injury mechanism, age, race, gender, behavior risk factors, Area Deprivation Index (ADI), and insurance status. The primary outcome was post-discharge mortality, occurring at any point during the study period.



RESULTS: We identified 2539 patients with operatively treated isolated extremity fractures. The lowest two quartiles of socioeconomic status (SES) were associated with higher hazard of mortality than the highest SES quartile in multivariable analysis (Quartile 3 HR: 2.2, 95% CI: 1.2-4.1, p = 0.01; Quartile 4 HR: 2.2, 95% CI: 1.1-4.3, p = 0.02). Not having private insurance was associated with higher mortality hazard in multivariable analysis (HR 2.0, 95% CI: 1.3-3.2, p = 0.002). The presence of any behavioral risk factor was associated with higher mortality hazard in univariable analysis (HR: 1.8, p < 0.05), but this difference did not reach statistical significance in multivariable analysis (HR: 1.4, 95%: 0.8-2.3, p = 0.20). Injury mechanism (ballistic versus blunt), gender, and race were not associated with increased hazard of mortality (p > 0.20).



CONCLUSION: Low SES is associated with a greater hazard of long-term mortality than ballistic injury mechanism, race, gender, and medically diagnosable behavioral risk factors in a young, healthy orthopedic trauma population with isolated extremity injury.

