Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual assault and harassment of ambulance personnel in the workplace is widespread. Prevention via body worn cameras and legal efforts have been positive, however improvement is still needed to ensure the protection of staff from the negative impact of sexual violence at work.



METHODS: A rapid evidence review was conducted following the Cochrane Rapid Review guidance. MEDLINE and CINAHL Complete were searched from inception to February 2023. Screening and data extraction was conducted by one author and verified by the other. Included studies were appraised using a variety of critical appraisal checklists and a narrative synthesis was conducted.



RESULTS: From 46 articles screened, 7 were included in the review representing 3994 ambulance personnel from Australia, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and South Korea. Seven themes were identified, including a need for more training, education and resources regarding sexual assault and harassment, differences in perpetrators, poor experiences with organisations, effects on victims outside the workplace, effects on victims within the workplace, barriers to reporting, and increased prevalence of sexual assault and harassment against women.



CONCLUSION: The effect of sexual assault and harassment has far-reaching negative impact on victims' lives. More training and resources are recommended.

