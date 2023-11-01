Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide and PTSD are pressing public health issues in the US, with discrimination and potentially traumatic experiences (PTEs) influencing mental health. However, the unique effects of these factors on Multiracial/ethnic adults' PTSD and suicidal thoughts/behaviors (STB) are not thoroughly researched.



METHODS: Using a cross-sectional design, an online survey was conducted (N = 1012) from October to December 2022. Multivariable logistic regression models analyzed relationships between PTEs, discriminatory events, and mental health outcomes, accounting for sociodemographics.



RESULTS: After adjusting for demographics, exposure to PTEs and discrimination correlated with heightened odds of PTSD and STB. Individual lifetime discrimination experiences and specific PTEs demonstrated varying associations with STB and PTSD. The study underscores discrimination's relevance as a risk factor. LIMITATIONS: The study's cross-sectional nature restricts causality or temporality interpretations. Moreover, the convenience sample of English-speaking online participants might not be reflective of all Multiracial/ethnic US adults.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings underscore PTEs and discrimination's interconnectedness in Multiracial/ethnic mental health outcomes. Discrimination might pose similar risks to PTEs. Acknowledging discrimination as potential precursors for PTSD and STB aids accurate diagnosis and effective treatment planning. Incorporating racial/ethnic discrimination and traumatic experiences into PTSD conceptualization and assessment is pivotal. This knowledge informs tailored interventions and mental health education for this population.

