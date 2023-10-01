Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In psychogeriatric units for patients with dementia and behavioral problems, aggression is prevalent. Predictions and timely interventions of aggression are essential to create a safe environment and prevent adverse outcomes. Our study aimed to determine whether aggression severity early during admission to these units could be used as an indicator of adverse outcomes.



DESIGN: During one year, all aggressive incidents on a psychogeriatric unit were systematically recorded using the Revised Staff Observation of Aggression Scale (SOAS-R). The study investigated the link between the severity of incidents within the first 48 hours of admission and adverse outcomes. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: All patients included in the study were admitted to a psychogeriatric unit for dementia and behavioral problems between November 2020 and October 2021.



METHODS: The study population was categorized into groups according to the level of aggression severity during the first 48 hours of admission. The impact of aggression severity on the duration of admission, aggression frequency and severity during admission, medication usage at discharge, discharge destination, and mortality risk were examined.



RESULTS: During the initial 2 days of admission, 9 of 88 patients had 1 or more severe aggression incidents. An early manifestation of severe aggression was significantly associated with more incidents during hospitalization, a higher total SOAS-R score, and a sevenfold higher 1-year mortality risk compared with patients who did not or only mildly manifested aggression in the first 48 hours of admission.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: An early manifestation of aggression not only poses a direct safety risk to all involved but is also an early indicator of patients at risk for more detrimental outcomes, specifically mortality risk. By identifying patients at higher risk for adverse outcomes early, health care providers can provide preventive or timelier interventions, mitigating the risk of adverse outcomes and optimizing care services.

Language: en