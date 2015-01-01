|
Citation
Birkett J, Anson M, Cheshire A. J. Community Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37971289
Abstract
Human trafficking can have multiple adverse effects on a victim's mental and physical health. The study explored how a small UK community arts project was experienced by individuals post-trafficking and the impact it had on well-being. Community-based participatory research was employed to increase understanding the experiences of six female participants taking part in a community arts project. Data were analyzed using thematic analysis. Themes of Authentic Care, Building Confidence, and Creative Expression were developed.
Keywords
human trafficking; community arts; community psychology; participatory research; post-trafficking