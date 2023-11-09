Abstract

GOAL: This study reports an analysis of the concept of trauma-informed professional development as it applies to staff nurses in health care organizations.



BACKGROUND: There is an urgent need for interventions to protect staff nurses from the psychological impact of traumatic events. By integrating the principles of trauma-informed care into professional development practices, nursing professional development practitioners have a unique opportunity to support nurses and help to promote recovery from trauma-related mental health outcomes. Data were obtained from a content searching service.



METHOD: Walker and Avant's approach to concept analysis was used (2019).



RESULTS: An operational definition of the concept of trauma-informed professional development as applied to staff nurses in health care organizations was developed. Potential benefits include staff nurse well-being, empowerment, resilience, and enhanced competency. Potential consequences for health care organizations include increased staff morale and retention.



CONCLUSION: By applying trauma-informed professional development activities, nursing professional development practitioners can minimize negative consequences when teaching topics that could unintentionally adversely affect some participants. [J Contin Educ Nurs. 202x;5x(x):xx-xx.].

Language: en