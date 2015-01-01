Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the cumulative injury proportion after 1,000 and 2,000 kilometers of running amongst runners from 87 countries worldwide using wearable devices. Secondly, examine if the cumulative injury proportion differed between runners from different countries.



DESIGN: Cohort study with an 18-month follow-up.



METHODS: Runners aged ≥18 years who were familiar with the English language, and who were using a Garmin sports watch that supported tracking of running were eligible for inclusion. The exposure was residential country; self-reported running-related injury was the primary outcome. A generalized linear model was used to estimate the cumulative injury proportion for each country and the cumulative risk difference between the countries (country with the lowest risk used as reference). Data were analyzed at 1,000 and 2,000 kilometers (km).



RESULTS: The proportions of injured runners among the 7,605 included runners from 87 different countries were 57.6% [95%CI:56.9%-59.0%] at 1,000 km and 69.8% [95%CI:68.3%-71.4%] at 2,000 km. Runners from the Czech Republic (40.3% [95%CI:28.7%-51.9%]), Austria (41.1% [95%CI:25.9%-52.2%]), and Germany (41.9% [95%CI:36.0%-47.9%]) had the lowest cumulative injury proportions at 1,000 km, whereas Ireland (75.4%[95%CI:60.4%-90.4%]), Great Britain and Northern Ireland (73.2% [95%CI:69.3%-77.1%]) and Finland (67.5% [95%CI: 47.2%-87.7%]) had the highest proportions. At 2,000 km, Poland (47.7% [95%CI:36.0%- 59.4%]), Slovenia (52.2% [95%CI:28.5%-75.8%]), and Croatia (54.2% [95%CI:35.6%-72.7%]) had the lowest proportions of injured runners. The highest cumulative injury proportions were reported in Great Britain and Northern Ireland (83.6% [95%CI:79.6%-87.6%]) and the Netherlands (78.3% [95%CI:70.6%-85.9%)].



CONCLUSION: More than half of the population of adult runners from 87 countries using wearable devices sustained a running-related injury during follow-up. There were considerable between-country differences in injury proportions.

Language: en