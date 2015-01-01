Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Examine characteristics associated with increased odds of nonfatal suicidal behaviors among former active-duty servicemembers (F-ADSM) using data from the 2013-2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH).



METHODS: F-ADSM were respondents who reported being separated/retired from the military and previously serving on active-duty. For each outcome of interest (suicidal ideation, made a suicide plan, made a suicide attempt), we used multivariable logistic regression with backwards elimination to identify characteristics with statistically significant associations.



RESULTS: In the 12 months preceding the survey, 3.6% of F-ADSM reported suicidal ideation, 1.0% reported making a plan, and 0.3% reported making a suicide attempt. There were increased odds of self-reported suicide attempts among F-ADSM who were female; aged 18-49 years; non-Hispanic black; gay or bisexual; divorced/separated or widowed; not employed; in poverty; binged alcohol in the past month; or ever had a major depressive episode.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide can be prevented through a comprehensive, upstream approach addressing veteran's holistic needs to prevent them from becoming suicidal in the first place, and support veterans at increased risk.

