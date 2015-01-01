CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Smith EM. Nursing 2023; 53(12): 44-47.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Springhouse)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37973013
|
Abstract
|
This article addresses the increase in suicide rates in the US, emphasizing the emergence of sodium nitrite ingestion as a method of self-harm, particularly among adolescents and young adults influenced by social media. Given the rising incidence of sodium nitrite-related suicide attempts, healthcare providers must remain vigilant and prepared to respond effectively.
Language: en