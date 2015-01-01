SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Smith EM. Nursing 2023; 53(12): 44-47.

(Copyright © 2023, Springhouse)

10.1097/01.NURSE.0000991568.99431.13

37973013

This article addresses the increase in suicide rates in the US, emphasizing the emergence of sodium nitrite ingestion as a method of self-harm, particularly among adolescents and young adults influenced by social media. Given the rising incidence of sodium nitrite-related suicide attempts, healthcare providers must remain vigilant and prepared to respond effectively.


Language: en
