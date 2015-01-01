Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Paliperidone palmitate (PP) is an effective long-acting antipsychotic injection, but its impact on the behavior of schizophrenia patients with dangerous tendencies requires further investigation. This study aims to explore the effects of long-term antipsychotic treatment on this population in the community.



METHODS: This 49-week, randomized controlled trial was conducted across 21 communities in Wuhan and enrolled 134 schizophrenia patients at risk for violent behavior. With a fixed block size of 10, participants were randomly assigned to receive either intramuscular PP 1-month formulation (PP1M) or oral antipsychotic medication (OAP) at a 1:1 ratio. Changes in patients' risk for violent/aggressive behavior, family burden, social, and cognitive functioning were measured using VRAPP, MOAS, PANSS, FBS, PSP, and RBANS scales from baseline to endpoint. Longitudinal data from multiple repeated measures were analyzed using linear mixed-effects models.



RESULTS: The study protocol was completed by 77.6% of the patients overall. Significant improvements were observed in the risk assessment scores, MOAS total score, PANSS total score, PSP total score, and FBS total score of patients in the PP1M group from baseline to the end of treatment (all P < 0.05). Importantly, compared to patients in the OAP group, the improvements in these measures were also significantly greater in the PP1M group. Commonly observed AEs, such as hyperprolactinemia (70.3% vs. 62.65%) and muscle tension (45.3% vs. 57.8%), were considered to be the PP-related AEs. Nonetheless, the differences between the two groups did not reach statistical significance, and no new safety concerns emerged.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study suggests that PP long-acting injection (LAI) is a safe and effective treatment option for community-dwelling schizophrenia patients with impulsive violence and risky behaviors.

