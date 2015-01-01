Abstract

BACKGROUND: Men are at elevated risk of suicide compared to women. Adherence to traditional norms of masculinity can interfere with potential protective factors such as openness to talk and seeking social support, which can contribute to the increased suicide risk. An online public health campaign was developed to improve mental health among men and tackle the stigma surrounding it. This study aimed at examining whether the online suicide prevention campaign targeting men increased openness to talk about emotions and help-seeking behavior and decreased hopelessness and adherence to traditional gender norms concerning self-reliance.



METHOD: 250 men (18+) from Flanders (Belgium) were recruited online and given access to the campaign website for a period of 3 days. Before and after viewing the campaign website, participants were asked to complete an online survey.



RESULTS: Viewing the campaign was associated with a small increase in help-seeking intention when experiencing suicidal thoughts. Among men who reported mental health problems, a small increase in openness to communicating and expressing emotions was found after viewing the campaign. In general, participants evaluated the campaign positively.



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrated the potential beneficial impact of an online prevention campaign specifically targeting men on health behaviors that may protect against suicidal behavior.

