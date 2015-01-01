|
Stas P, De Jaegere E, Van Heeringen K, Ballon A, Portzky G. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37970735
BACKGROUND: Men are at elevated risk of suicide compared to women. Adherence to traditional norms of masculinity can interfere with potential protective factors such as openness to talk and seeking social support, which can contribute to the increased suicide risk. An online public health campaign was developed to improve mental health among men and tackle the stigma surrounding it. This study aimed at examining whether the online suicide prevention campaign targeting men increased openness to talk about emotions and help-seeking behavior and decreased hopelessness and adherence to traditional gender norms concerning self-reliance.
mental health; help-seeking; suicide prevention; masculinity; male health; online media campaign; research