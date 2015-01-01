Abstract

Domestic violence against men poses a significant threat to men's health and well-being and is increasingly being recognized as a public health issue. Unfortunately, men who are victims often struggle to disclose and report their abusive experiences. This review aims to examine and consolidate the evidence regarding the barriers to and facilitators of help-seeking behaviors of men who suffered from women-perpetrated domestic violence. A mixed-studies review was conducted using the Joanna Briggs Institute approach. Nine electronic databases were searched from each database's inception until January 2023. The 23 included studies were appraised using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool, and their findings were synthesized using the Joanna Briggs Institute convergent qualitative synthesis method. An overarching theme, "Stuck in a loop and finding ways to move on," which encapsulated the predicament of victimized men in abusive relationships, was identified along with three main themes. Overall, a gender-biased perspective of domestic violence, personal fears, and familial factors hindered victimized men from reporting violence and seeking help. A multi-faceted approach-consisting of public education campaigns, sensitizing, and training help professionals, engendering "safe" environments, developing men-specific assessments, and reforming social and legal-justice processes-is needed to effectively address the gender-specific challenges faced by men who are victims of domestic violence and break the cycle of abuse, and improve formal and informal help-seeking in men who are victims of domestic abuse.

Language: en