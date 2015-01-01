SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Montoya-Hurtado OL, Gómez-Jaramillo N, Criado-Gutiérrez JM, Perez J, Sancho-Sánchez C, Sánchez-Barba M, Tejada-Garrido CI, Criado-Pérez L, Sánchez-González JL, Santolalla-Arnedo I, Pozo-Herce P, Juárez-Vela R. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(11): e945.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/bs13110945

unavailable

INTRODUCTION: The transition to college life can impact the mental health of students. There are mental health care strategies that promote connection with the body’s internal signals, which can help to improve mental well-being, manage emotions, and reduce the risk of suicide in university students.

AIM: This study aimed to examine the association between interoceptive body awareness variables and suicidal orientation in a sample of 169 undergraduate students in Colombia.

METHODS: An observational, cross-sectional study was conducted in 2023 with Colombian students as the participants.

RESULTS: The findings revealed a significant and moderately negative correlation between the Multidimensional Assessment of Interoceptive Awareness (MAIA) total score and the Inventory of Suicide Orientation (ISO-30) total score (r = −0.54, p < 0.001). Confidence and self-regulation were identified as the most influential factors in the relationship between MAIA and ISO-30. Significant correlations were observed (p < 0.001), indicating moderate correlation values ranging from −0.43 to −0.57.

DISCUSSION: Our findings support the existence of a negative correlation between interoceptive body awareness and suicidal orientation. Further research is needed to better understand this relationship and to develop specific interventions based on body awareness to prevent suicide orientation.

CONCLUSION: There are practical implications associated with recognizing the importance of body awareness in relation to decreasing suicidal orientation, and multidisciplinary teams addressing mental health can incorporate this knowledge.


Language: en
