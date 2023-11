Abstract

PURPOSE The brake controller is a key component of the locomotive brake system. It is essential to study its safety.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This paper summarizes and analyzes typical faults of the brake controller, and proposes four categories of faults: position sensor faults, microswitch faults, mechanical faults and communication faults. Suggestions and methods for improving the safety of the brake controller are also presented.



FINDINGS In this paper, a self-judgment and self-learning dynamic calibration method is proposed, which integrates the linear error of the sensor and the manufacturing and assembly errors of the brake controller to solve the output drift. This paper also proposes a logic for diagnosing and handling microswitch faults. Suggestions are proposed for other faults of brake controller.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The methods proposed in this paper can greatly improve the usability of the brake controller and reduce the failure rate.

Language: en