|
Citation
|
Constantinou A. Int. J. Evid. Proof 2023; 27(3): 169-191.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper constitutes the first attempt to explore the act of rape in Cyprus. It delineates the nexus between victims of rape and offenders, as well as the circumstances in which the two converge. Also, it explores the legal backdrop against which rape court cases are dealt with by the local judiciary. For achieving this, 58 court cases (spanning from 2000 to 2020) are analysed.
Language: en