Abstract

Ground N°3 of Law 21,030 allows for the termination of a pregnancy due to rape, with the woman's consent, establishing a gestational age limit of 14 weeks for adolescents under 14 years of age and 12 weeks for those over 14 years of age.



OBJECTIVE: To describe, between the period 2018-2020, the main sociodemographic and other variables linked to ground N°3 in minors under 14 years, adolescents aged 14 years or older and under 18 years, and women aged 18 years or older. PATIENTS AND METHOD: Cross-sectional, descriptive, and population-based design. National data was obtained from the official registry of the Ministry of Health and through the Transparency Law. Measures of central tendency (median), dispersion (interquartile range), absolute frequencies, and percentages were used.



RESULTS: 31.6% of the women with rape-related pregnancies were under 18 years of age. Women under 14 lived mainly in the regions of the country, had a higher gestational age at the time of the ground factor, and 31.2% decided to continue the pregnancy. Adolescents aged 14 or older and under 18, had a higher multidimensional poverty index. Women aged 18 or older were most frequently foreigners, lived mainly in the Metropolitan Region, and decided to terminate the pregnancy. 57.4% of those who reported the rape and 11.1% who failed to establish the ground were under 18.



CONCLUSIONS: Sexual violence is a public health problem. Pregnancy due to rape in adolescents is a social reality. There should be permanent evaluation and monitoring of the implementation of Law 21,030, guaranteeing timely, efficient, and nondiscriminatory access to benefits.



===



La causal 3 de la Ley 21.030 autoriza interrumpir el embarazo por violación, mediando la voluntad de la mujer, estableciendo un límite en la edad gestacional de 14 semanas en menores de 14 años y 12 semanas en mayores de 14 años.



Objetivo: Describir en el período 2018-2020 las principales variables sociodemográficas y otras vinculadas con la causal 3 en menores de 14 años, adolescentes de 14 años o más y menores de 18 años y mujeres de 18 años o más.



Pacientes y Método: Diseño transversal, descriptivo y poblacional. Datos nacionales obtenidos del registro oficial del Ministerio de Salud y por Ley de Transparencia. Se utilizaron medidas de tendencia central (Mediana), de dispersión (Rango Intercuartílico), frecuencias absolutas y porcentajes.



Resultados: El 31,6% de las mujeres con embarazo por violación eran menores de 18 años. Las menores de 14 viven principalmente en regiones, presentan mayor edad gestacional al constituir causal y deciden continuar el embarazo en un 31,2%. Las adolescentes de 14 años o más y menores de 18 años presentan mayor índice de pobreza multidimensional. Las mujeres de 18 años o más, concentran mayor frecuencia de extranjeras, mayor residencia en la Región Metropolitana y mayoritariamente deciden interrumpir la gestación. El 57,4% de quienes denunciaron y el 11,1% que no logró constituir causal eran menores de 18 años.



Conclusiones: La violencia sexual es un problema de salud pública. El embarazo por violación en adolescentes constituye una realidad social. Debe existirevaluación y seguimiento permanente de la implementación de la Ley 21.030, garantizando el acceso oportuno, eficiente y sin discriminación a las prestaciones.

Language: es