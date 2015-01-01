|
Toukhy N, Gvion Y, Barzilay S, Apter A, Haruvi-Catalan L, Bursztein-Lipsicas C, Shilian M, Mijiritsky O, Benaroya-Milshtein N, Fennig S, Hamdan S. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37975170
Implicit identification with death (i.e., subconsciously self-associating oneself with death), measured by the Death-Suicide Implicit Association Test (D/S-IAT), is associated with Suicide Ideation (SI). Our understanding of the mechanisms underlying this association is limited. The current study examined (1) the mediating role of depression between D/S-IAT and recent SI and (2) the association between SI, D/S-IAT, and clinician evaluation of SI among a clinical sample of adolescents. 148 adolescents aged 10-18 years (69.4% female) from two outpatient clinics were assessed at intake. Participants completed D/S-IAT and self-report measures for recent SI and depression during intake.
Adolescents; depression; suicide ideation; clinician evaluation; death/suicide implicit association test