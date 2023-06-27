SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Arias SA, Sperber K, Jones R, Taxman FS, Miller TR, Zylberfuden S, Weinstock LM, Brown GK, Ahmedani B, Johnson JE. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e1265.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12913-023-10249-5

PMID

37974126

PMCID

PMC10655488

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent jail detention is a marker for trait and state suicide risk in community-based populations. However, healthcare providers are typically unaware that their client was in jail and few post-release suicide prevention efforts exist. This protocol paper describes an effectiveness-implementation trial evaluating community suicide prevention practices triggered by advances in informatics that alert CareSource, a large managed care organization (MCO), when a subscriber is released from jail.

METHODS: This randomized controlled trial investigates two evidence-based suicide prevention practices triggered by CareSource's jail detention/release notifications, in a partial factorial design. The first phase randomizes ~ 43,000 CareSource subscribers who pass through any Ohio jail to receive Caring Contact letters sent by CareSource or to Usual Care after jail release. The second phase (running simultaneously) involves a subset of ~ 6,000 of the 43,000 subscribers passing through jail who have been seen in one of 12 contracted behavioral health agencies in the 6 months prior to incarceration in a stepped-wedge design. Agencies will receive: (a) notifications of the client's jail detention/release, (b) instructions for re-engaging these clients, and (c) training in suicide risk assessment and the Safety Planning Intervention for use at re-engagement. We will track suicide-related and service linkage outcomes 6 months following jail release using claims data.

CONCLUSIONS: This design allows us to rigorously test two intervention main effects and their interaction. It also provides valuable information on the effects of system-level change and the scalability of interventions using big data from a MCO to flag jail release and suicide risk. TRIAL REGISTRATION: The trial is registered at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05579600). Registered 27 June, 2023.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide prevention; Criminal legal involvement; Jail; Managed care; Medicaid

