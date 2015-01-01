|
Citation
|
Ose SO, Lohmann-Lafrenz S, Kaspersen SL, Berthelsen H, Marchand GH. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e1272.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37974173
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Identifying occupational health hazards among Registered Nurses (RNs) and other health personnel and implementing effective preventive measures are crucial to the long-term sustainability of health services. The objectives of this study were (1) to assess the 12-month prevalence rates of exposure to workplace aggression, including physical violence, threats of violence, sexual harassment, and bullying; (2) to identify whether the perpetrators were colleagues, managers, subordinates, or patients and their relatives; (3) to determine whether previous exposure to these hazards was associated with RNs' current turnover intention; and (4) to frame workplace aggression from an occupational health and safety perspective.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bullying; Sexual Harassment; COPSOQ III; Intention to leave; Occupational Health and Safety; Physical Violence; Threats of Violence; Workplace aggression