|
Citation
|
Block H, Bellon M, Hunter SC, George S. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e1266.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37974214
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Challenging behaviours after traumatic brain injury (TBI) in the acute setting are associated with risk of harm to the patient and staff, delays in commencing rehabilitation and increased length of hospital stay. Few guidelines exist to inform practice in acute settings, and specialist services providing multi-disciplinary expertise for TBI behaviour management are predominantly based in subacute inpatient services. This study aims to investigate acute and subacute staff perspectives of barriers and enablers to effectively managing challenging behaviours after TBI in acute hospital settings.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Implementation; Traumatic brain injury; Qualitative research; Staff; Acute care; Challenging behaviour