Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: The following retrospective cohort study was competed using data from the Nationwide Inpatient Sample a database from the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP).



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this retrospective cohort study is to compare the hospitalization outcomes of managing maxillofacial trauma attempted suicide among handguns, shotguns, and hunting rifles.



METHODS: The primary predictor variable was the type of firearm. The outcome variables were the hospital charges (U.S. dollars) and length of stay (days). We used SPSS version 25 for Mac (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA) to conduct all statistical analyses.



RESULTS: A final sample of 223 patients was statistically analyzed. Relative to patients within the Q2 median household income quartile, patients in the Q4 median household income quartile added +$ 172'609 (P <.05) in hospital charges. Relative to patients living in "central" counties of metro areas, patients in micropolitan counties added +13.18 days (P <.05) to the length of stay. Relative to patients in the Q2 median household income quartile, patients in Q3 added +9.54 days (P <.05) while patients in Q4 added +11.49 days (P <.05) to the length of stay.



CONCLUSIONS: Being within the highest income quartile was associated with increased hospital charges. Patients living in micropolitan counties have prolonged hospitalization relative to patients in metropolitan counties. Relative to the second income quartile, length of stay was higher in the third income quartile and highest in the fourth income quartile. Increase income grants access to deadlier firearms.

