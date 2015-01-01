Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Systematic review.



OBJECTIVE: Standing electric scooters (e-scooters) provide a cheap and environmentally friendly transport alternative, but also elicit substantial concern regarding their volume of associated injuries especially in the craniofacial region. This review aims to explore the demographics, risk factors, types of injury and surgical management of craniofacial trauma associated with e-scooters.



METHODS: PubMed and Scopus databases were systematically searched. Inclusion criteria were clinical studies investigating craniofacial trauma associated with e-scooters. Exclusion criteria were duplicates; non-English publications; non-full-text publications; studies with insufficient data.



RESULTS: Of the 73 articles identified, 10 eligible articles representing 539 patients were included. The mean age was 31.5 years. Most cases were male (63.7%). Common risk factors were alcohol/drug intoxication, absence of distal extremity injuries and lack of helmet use. The most common mechanism of injury was mechanical falls (72.4%). The most common facial fracture pattern was middle third fractures (58.3%). Surgical management was required for 43.3% of fractures. Other types of injuries reported were traumatic brain injuries (17.6%), soft tissue injuries (58.3%), dental injuries (32.9%) and ophthalmological injuries (20.6%).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this review suggest common presentations for craniofacial trauma associated with e-scooters. Robust longitudinal evaluations with standardised descriptions of types of injuries are required. Gaps in knowledge relate to surgical management, post-operative complications and associated risk factors.

