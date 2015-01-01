Abstract

BACKGROUND: People who present to the emergency department with self-harm and co-occurring substance use problems often have difficulty accessing effective care. Aims: To develop a brief psychosocial intervention for this population, which would be suitable for testing in a future randomized controlled trial.



METHODS: A modified Delphi method was used. A 34-item, 3-round, online Delphi survey was informed by a literature review and stakeholder telephone discussions (n = 17). Two panels consisting of people with lived experience (PWLE: n = 15) and people with occupational experience (PWOE: n = 21) participated in the survey. The threshold for consensus was a pooled agreement rate across the two panels of 80% or more.



RESULTS: Expert consensus was achieved for 22 items. The new intervention consists of weekly follow-up phone calls for up to 1 month, delivered by Liaison Psychiatry practitioners, in which both self-harm and substance use problems are explored and addressed, and patients are supported in accessing community services. Limitations: Some stakeholder ideas regarding intervention components could not be included as survey options due to anticipated difficulties with implementation.



CONCLUSIONS: The key elements of a brief psychosocial intervention for self-harm and co-occurring substance use problems have been agreed. Feasibility testing is currently underway.

