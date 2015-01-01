|
Citation
|
Padmanathan P, Cohen R, Gunnell D, Biddle L, Griffith E, Breheny K, Hickman M, Munien N, Patel A, Crocker E, Moran P. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37975217
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: People who present to the emergency department with self-harm and co-occurring substance use problems often have difficulty accessing effective care. Aims: To develop a brief psychosocial intervention for this population, which would be suitable for testing in a future randomized controlled trial.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; substance use; psychosocial; self-harm; intervention